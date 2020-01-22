Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 25,446 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of KSS opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.