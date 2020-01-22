Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,180 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

