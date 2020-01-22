Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 49,029 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 48,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.