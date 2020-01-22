Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 90,103 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

