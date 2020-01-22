Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $308.07 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

