Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 423,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

