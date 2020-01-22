Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 765.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

NYSE APD opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.78 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.