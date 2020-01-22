Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

