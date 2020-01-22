Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.47 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.