Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

NEE stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $257.30. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

