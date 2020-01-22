Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. 2,350,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

