Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.62. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $183.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $170.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

