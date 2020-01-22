Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,253,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,938. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

