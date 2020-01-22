Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Everbridge (EVBG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG):

1/16/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/6/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

12/18/2019 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

