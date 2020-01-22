Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Weir Group (WEIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Weir Group (LON: WEIR):

1/20/2020 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/17/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/19/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

12/18/2019 – Weir Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/17/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/9/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/5/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/28/2019 – Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,410.50 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,490.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,443.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 940.33. Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

