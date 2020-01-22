Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) recently:

1/22/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$1.80 to C$1.40.

1/20/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.70 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$2.70 to C$2.10.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.00.

1/16/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.70 to C$3.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.28. 19,904,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -256.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

