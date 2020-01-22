Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Serica Energy (SQZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) recently:

1/21/2020 – Serica Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/14/2020 – Serica Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – Serica Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 186 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Serica Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 186 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Serica Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 124 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.48. Serica Energy Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of $335.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.40.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

