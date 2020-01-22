Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Weidai from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Weidai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Weidai alerts:

NYSE WEI opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.