WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $46,463.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including EXX, LBank, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, EXX, ZB.COM and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

