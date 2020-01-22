WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $288.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $31,117,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

