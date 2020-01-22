Winding Tree (LIF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $72.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

