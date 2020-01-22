WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA USFR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 26,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,958. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

