WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,915. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
