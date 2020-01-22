WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,915. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.