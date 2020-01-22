WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.