WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 23,646 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after buying an additional 1,313,089 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in AbbVie by 182.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,541,000 after buying an additional 1,141,797 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

ABBV stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

