WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 6,895 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $168.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $169.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

