WP Advisors LLC Buys 2,117 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 6,945,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

