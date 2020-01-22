WP Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,365,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,502,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

