WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.47

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.47 and last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 39130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.37.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $925.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.88.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

