WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

