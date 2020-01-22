X-CASH Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $7,085.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00059369 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,831,391,931 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

