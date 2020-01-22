X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Trading 0.4% Higher

X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHS)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

