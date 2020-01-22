Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $805,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

