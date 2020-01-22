XYO Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, KuCoin and BitMart. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $1.85 million and $4,517.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.57 or 0.05561740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033783 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127940 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001356 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, LATOKEN, KuCoin, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

