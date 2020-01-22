Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.62% of Yum China worth $111,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,614. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

