Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of BSET opened at $16.74 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 51.55%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
