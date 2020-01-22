Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSET opened at $16.74 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

