Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.03.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.45 on Friday, hitting $879.18. The stock had a trading volume of 259,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $843.38 and a 200 day moving average of $808.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $518.66 and a twelve month high of $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.