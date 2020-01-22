Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $43.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.32 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $38.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $152.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.26 million to $153.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $162.54 million, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $166.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $366,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,743. The company has a market capitalization of $549.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

