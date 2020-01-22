Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce $3.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

NYSE:SNA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.65. 257,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

