Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.74 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

TRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 125,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,421. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Triton International by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 2,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

