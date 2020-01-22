Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ryerson reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 93,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,755. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

