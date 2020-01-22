Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,630,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 569,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

