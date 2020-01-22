Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

