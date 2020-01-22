Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.60). Novavax reported earnings of ($2.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Novavax by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,880,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

