Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,046,000 after buying an additional 1,382,694 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $10,849,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $5,182,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,582,000 after buying an additional 209,352 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.