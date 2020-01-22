Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $3.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post earnings per share of $3.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.04 and the lowest is $3.31. Amazon.com reported earnings of $6.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $20.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.84 to $21.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.27 to $30.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,180.56.

Amazon.com stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,887.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,357. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,828.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

