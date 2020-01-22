Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.18. Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 154,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 54,007 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

