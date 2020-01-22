Zacks: Brokerages Expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. GrubHub posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on GrubHub from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,958. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,879.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

