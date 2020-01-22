Zacks: Brokerages Expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.
On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KITOV PHARMA LT/S.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,786. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.54. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72.
About KITOV PHARMA LT/S
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
