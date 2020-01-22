Zacks: Brokerages Expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,786. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.54. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

