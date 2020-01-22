Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report sales of $65.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $240.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $240.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $266.00 million, with estimates ranging from $258.11 million to $269.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 704,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

